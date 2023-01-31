Pembrokeshire County Council will issue a £2.90 payment per child receiving FSM into the bank accounts of parents/carers, if they are unable to attend because their school is closed or partially closed.

The payment will be made on Monday, February 6.

This provision only applies to those learners that are eligible for FSMs using the current benefit criteria and does not extend to those pupils only accessing the Universal Primary Free School Meal (UPFSM) offer.

There are seven schools due to be closed on Wednesday and 16 partially closed. Individual schools have communicated any changes to parents/carers impacted.

