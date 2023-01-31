William David Smith is currently serving a 46-month sentence after being convicted of dealing cocaine in September 2022.

This week the defendant pleaded guilty to two additional charges before Haverfordwest magistrates, of driving above the specified drug limit following his arrest.

A search of Smith’s Citroen van was carried out after he had been spotted taking drugs in a supermarket car park at Heywood Lane, Tenby, on the evening of September 8, 2022.

A subsequent search of the van revealed that there was 4.3g of cannabis inside the vehicle together with 16.4g of cocaine which was found in 13 individual wraps inside his boxers shorts. This equated to a street value of approximately £1,250.

Smith was sentenced by Swansea Crown Court after pleading guilty to charges of the possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis, possession of an offensive weapon, driving with no licence and driving with no insurance.

This week he pleaded guilty to two additional charges of driving with 2.5mcg of Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood (the legal limit is 2) and of driving with 588 mcg of Benzoylecgonine in his blood (the legal limit is 50).

Smith, 47, of Milton Crescent, Milford Haven, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via a video link from HM Prison where he is currently serving his sentence.

His solicitor, Mr William John, explained that the latest charges had taken longer to reach court as the blood samples has to be sent away for forensic analysis.

“As a result, they came back several months later,” he said.

Mr Smith added that his client had been going through ‘a difficult period’ when the offences were committed.

“He’d previously been involved in drug dealing and succumbed to the temptation for a very short period of time,” he said.

Smith's additional four month sentence will run concurrently with his current custodial sentence.

He was also disqualified from driving for 38 months and was ordered to pay a £154 victim surcharge.