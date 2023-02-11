Our pioneering work across the UK, including in Wales, benefits from the generosity of supporters leaving a gift to Cancer Research UK in their Will. In fact, legacy gifts fund a third of our research. These legacies are vital because they enable us to commit to long-term research projects to improve our understanding of cancer biology and develop new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. They will allow us to achieve breakthroughs at the cutting-edge of today's knowledge and technological capabilities and continue to save lives for generations to come.

By equipping our researchers with tools to support their development and progression, we’re investing in the scientific leaders of tomorrow who will help create a world where people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. We recognise that a diverse research community made up of people with a wide range of skills and perspectives is essential to delivering our mission to beat cancer. But while women and men make up roughly equal proportions of our research community at earlier career stages, we know that women may face more barriers when progressing to senior positions.

Mandy Edwards CRUK senior nurse for Wales (Image: Cancer Research UK)

Mandy Edwards is a Senior Research Nurse based in Wales and is a woman in science dedicated to improving survival for people with cancer. Mandy works tirelessly to facilitate the delivery of high-quality clinical research, getting new treatments into the clinic sooner.

Our senior research nurses, like Mandy, are experts in the delivery of clinical cancer research. They also advise on the design of cancer clinical trials and studies, at all phases. This includes the issues faced by people affected by cancer and the practicalities of recruitment. Our senior research nurses are a key interface between researchers, health professionals and people affected by cancer.

Mandy is truly grateful to the generous people who leave a gift in their Will: "Legacy gifts mean that vital cancer research can continue to be delivered".

Thanks in part to gifts in Wills, we’re able to fund researchers like Mandy. By pledging to support Cancer Research UK, you enable us to invest in transformational research and harness the knowledge we need to make a difference for people affected by cancer.

Our researchers, including Mandy, are revolutionising what we know about cancer and how we can beat it. Join us to help bring about a world where people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

