Transport for Wales lines are expected to be extremely buys as a result of the severely-reduced timetable during national strike action on February 1 and 3.

The train drivers’ union ASLEF and RMT (train driver members) has announced strike action on Wednesday 1 and Friday 3 February.

Whilst Transport for Wales (TfW) is not directly involved in industrial action by members of the train driver’s union ASLEF and RMT some of the services are likely to be extremely busy as a result of the severely-reduced timetable put in place by other operators.

TfW services will be running but other train operators' services, across the UK, will be limited.

TfW are advising passengers to: "Please plan ahead and make sure to check your entire journey."

Train drivers in ASLEF and the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are embroiled in a long-running dispute over pay and conditions.

A recent offer of a 4% pay rise for last year and another 4% this year was rejected, with the unions arguing that conditions attached to the prosed deal, such as compulsory Sunday working, were never going to be accepted.

ASLEF argues that more train drivers should be employed, but claims rail operators find it cheaper to pay staff overtime to work on Sundays.

Services will be severely affected on Wednesday, and again on Friday during a second strike, with some areas having no trains at all and those that do run will start later and finish earlier than usual.

Hundreds of thousands of workers will go on strike on Wednesday in separate disputes over pay, jobs and conditions in what will be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.

Teachers, university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards in seven trade unions will stop work on the same day.