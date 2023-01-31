Photography company ParrotPrint.com is offering the winning dog a professional makeover, beauty treatments and more.

This year's shortlist featured a variety of adorably unfortunate breeds from Pugs to French Bulldogs.

Hundreds of applications were sent in and Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire, came out on top as the winner of the competition.

Peggy was crowned the ugliest dog in the UK (Image: ParrotPrint)

Ugliest dog in UK competition winner revealed

Peggy had already had a taste of fame before winning the competition as she joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa after the shortlist was revealed.

We know who the winner is but who was Peggy up against?

Meet Milo, Winston George, Jazz and Bella (Image: ParrotPrint)

Seven ugliest dogs in the UK have been revealed

In no particular order, here are the seven finalists who were in the running to be named this year's ugliest:

Marnie, a French Bulldog from Wiltshire

Winston George, a British Bulldog from the West Midlands

Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire

Jazz, a Brusston from North Wales

Bella, a Pug from Sheffield

Roger, a Pug, Toy Poodle and Ugly Boi cross from West Yorkshire

Milo, a Blue French Bulldog from Kent

Meet Marnie and Roger (Image: ParrotPrint)

After sifting through scores of entries from dog owners who were each convinced their pet was the worst looking in the entire country, judges from ParrotPrint.com named Peggy as the winner.

Peggy will be treated to a pampering session and beauty treatments at an exclusive doggie spa along with a photo session and framed canvas portrait.