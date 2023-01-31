Seven dogs were shortlisted to be crowned the UK’s ‘most hideous’ and the winner has been revealed.
Photography company ParrotPrint.com is offering the winning dog a professional makeover, beauty treatments and more.
This year's shortlist featured a variety of adorably unfortunate breeds from Pugs to French Bulldogs.
Hundreds of applications were sent in and Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire, came out on top as the winner of the competition.
Ugliest dog in UK competition winner revealed
Peggy had already had a taste of fame before winning the competition as she joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa after the shortlist was revealed.
We know who the winner is but who was Peggy up against?
Seven ugliest dogs in the UK have been revealed
In no particular order, here are the seven finalists who were in the running to be named this year's ugliest:
- Marnie, a French Bulldog from Wiltshire
- Winston George, a British Bulldog from the West Midlands
- Peggy, a Pug Chinese Crested Mix from East Yorkshire
- Jazz, a Brusston from North Wales
- Bella, a Pug from Sheffield
- Roger, a Pug, Toy Poodle and Ugly Boi cross from West Yorkshire
- Milo, a Blue French Bulldog from Kent
After sifting through scores of entries from dog owners who were each convinced their pet was the worst looking in the entire country, judges from ParrotPrint.com named Peggy as the winner.
Peggy will be treated to a pampering session and beauty treatments at an exclusive doggie spa along with a photo session and framed canvas portrait.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here