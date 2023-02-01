A NEW artisan bar and eatery has opened in the heart of a Pembrokeshire town.

Forbidden Florist has opened in The Quay, Haverfordwest as a ‘striking new dining destination.’

The brainchild of family restauranteurs Leon and Esther and Mark and Angela Edwards, they have built the concept of the unique establishment over the last two years with the support of their wider family.

Picture: Leon Edwards/Forbidden Florist (Image: Leon Edwards/Forbidden Florist)

The restaurant is 6,000sq/ft of space for dining and drinking, with 200 covers inside and 40 covers outside in the riverside seating area.

The inside area has an opening roof which will create an outdoor experience during the summer. It also has an island bar and a canopy tree which covers four featured birdcage booths.

The booths will come equipped with their own built-in giant ice buckets.

Picture: Leon Edwards/Forbidden Florist (Image: Leon Edwards/Forbidden Florist)

Forbidden Florist aims to create a magnetic point of difference through innovative design and elegant décor and provide innovative mixology, using locally-sourced ingredients.

The cocktails on offer are created using house infusions and modern mixology techniques with theatrics and added flair.

The restaurant’s weekend brunch menu features signature dishes of Gin Cured Smoked Salmon and Scrambled Eggs, Steak and Eggs, Huevos Rancheros, Churros, French Toast and Buttermilk Pancake Stacks. The brunch cocktail menu features signature cocktails including the Breakfast Martini, House Bloody Mary, Spiced Banana Espresso Martini and Raspberry Bellini.

There are also dishes of Pork Belly with Apple Cider Gravy, Pan Seared Scallops, Corn Fed Chicken and Asparagus, Dry Aged Steaks and Hand Cut Chips, Karaage Chicken, Slow Cooked Beef Shin Ragu, House Smash Burgers and Buttermilk Chicken Sandwiches.

Picture: Leon Edwards/Forbidden Florist (Image: Leon Edwards/Forbidden Florist)

There will also be bar snacks from the grazing menu.

Co-owner Leon Edwards said: “We are a place where office workers, local residents and visitors can enjoy great quality food and beverages served with world class hospitality!

Picture: Leon Edwards/Forbidden Florist (Image: Leon Edwards/Forbidden Florist)

“We are beyond delighted to be opening in Haverfordwest. This is the town we are from and we can’t wait to throw open the doors.

“We are so excited Forbidden Florist is now open. Working on this project has been a fantastic experience. The people of Pembrokeshire are in for something completely different and truly unique.”

