First-hand experience of family members who have needed the support of the Cancer Day Unit at Withybush Hospital has inspired a determined Pembrokeshire lady to raise £10,000 for the facility.

Raydene Waters of Begelly started her fundraising effort in 2016 and has since organised many social events, raffles, coin collections and coffee mornings in aid of the unit.

Supported by her daughter Pauline Davies and daughter-in-law Louise Waters, donations have been made each year to the Withybush Hospital Cancer Day Unit Appeal and now the total has reached £10,000.

Raydene explained: “I have lots of respect for the work of the nursing team at the Cancer Day Unit, so I decided that I would keep going in the hope of reaching my goal of £10,000.”

This was achieved at the end of 2022, so to recognise this milestone, the three ladies were invited to visit the CDU, which the appeal charity supports by purchasing equipment, funding staff development and practical help for patients who are going through cancer treatments.

MORE NEWS

Raydene, Pauline and Louise meet the nursing team where they were warmly thanked for all they have done.

Appeal trustee Bernie George said: “These ladies have been so active on our charity's behalf.

"They continue to amaze us with their enthusiasm for the Cancer Day Unit facility at Withybush and I am sure it will not stop with reaching £10k.

"They had a great welcome from the nursing team when they visited - arriving as they did with coffee ,tea and biscuits for staff and patients - to present their cheque.

"We are so grateful for their support."

For more information, see www.whcduappeal.co.uk



