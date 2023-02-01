The British Heart Foundation will benefit from a charity concert featuring Whitland and District Male Choir later this month.

The concert, at Narberth's Queens Hall, is being organised by Anne Owen who chose the choir to perform as she had two family members who were choristers.

Although the choir's name is 'Whitland and District', its members come from all corners of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire, said chorister Roy Morris.

They hail from Maenclochog in the north, Haverfordwest and Fishguard in the west, St Clears and Carmarthen to the east and Laugharne in the south, and their ages vary from 17 to 87.

Added Roy: "We all share a passion and enthusiasm for singing in harmony and, at the same time, raising money for local charitable organisations.

"We are very fortunate to have our musical team ofcHefina Jones, musical director; Owain Lewis, accompanistand Heather Jenkins, deputy accompanist.

"Between them and our chairman, Richard Lewis, we managed to steer through the Covid isolation by practicing on Zoom, then a chorister’s garden, bus/coach garage, and rugby stand. We were lucky not to lose any members, and are still recruiting new choristers."

The British Heart Foundation concert at the Queens Hall is on Friday February 24, with doors open at 7.15pm, and promises to be a great musical evening for a worthy charity.

Tickets are £10 each, with table bookings available. Contact Anne on 07980 914533.



