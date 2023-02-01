More than 130 grammes of controlled drugs were seized during January by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit.

The officers, who work to keep the county's roads safe, also made dozens of arrests.

They included 28 for drug-driving, 10 for drink-driving and others for a variety of alleged offences including stalking, making threats to kill and shoplifting.

The unit also dealt with 23 uninsured vehicles and seized another vehicle as it had been cloned.

Arrests werre also made for possession of heroin, assaulting police and making threats to kill.

