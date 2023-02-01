A 31-year-old local woman has died, after police were called to a Pembrokeshire property over concerns for her welfare.

On Monday afternoon officers were called to a home in Haverfordwest following fears regarding the welfare of the woman.

Police have confirmed that they were called to the property at North Court shortly before 3pm on Monday, 30 January.

“Sadly a 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” said a police spokesperson.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious. HM Coroner has been informed.”

