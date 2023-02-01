Milford Haven rail users are facing major disruptions this month following confirmation that no trains will be running between Milford Haven and Clarbeston Road
The cancellations are the result of major vegetation cutbacks as well as drainage work improvements.
All trains have been cancelled between Sunday, February 12 and Friday, February 24.
