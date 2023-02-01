First-time marathon runner James Roch has raised more than £1,000 for the Pembrokeshire charity which helped his grandparents at the end of their lives.

James, originally from Haverfordwest, attended Ysgol Y Preseli before moving to study at university, and now lives in London.

So what better running challenge to take on than to take on the epic London Marathon?

Although this was James’ first marathon, he completed it in a quick time of three hours 31 minutes and 40 seconds.

As a result, he raised £1,050 for the hospice at home charity, the Paul Sartori Foundation and recently visited Paul Sartori House, in Winch Lane, Haverfordwest to present the Paul Sartori clinical team with a cheque for the sum.

James said: “I chose to fundraise for Paul Sartori Foundation as they gave end-of-life care to both my grandparents, which meant they could spend their last few days of life at home.

"They are also a great local charity in Pembrokeshire to support.”

James added that he was very grateful of his friends and family’s support on the day, and to everyone who donated.

Clinical team manager Laura Hugman told James: “Thank you for taking part in this fantastic event and choosing to support Paul Sartori Foundation.

"The amount raised will help ensure we can continue to provide hospice at home services in the Pembrokeshire community.“

Paul Sartori Hospice at Home provides a range of services to Pembrokeshire people living in the final stages of a life-limiting illness, including home nursing care, equipment loan, complementary therapy, bereavement and counselling support, under 18s anticipatory grief and bereavement support, physiotherapy, advance care planning and training.

Further information on the charity and its services can be obtained by visiting their www.paulsartori.org, or by phoning 01437 763223.



