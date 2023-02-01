The headteacher of Haverfordwest High VC School says that the teachers who walked out today on industrial action are doing it ‘as an absolute last resort’.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph this morning (Wednesday), Jane Harries said that her teachers’ decision hadn't been an easy one.

“Today’s strike action goes very firmly against the grain,” she said.

“But teachers deserve better pay conditions for the work that they’re currently doing.”

Ms Harries went on to say that a teacher’s working day extends way beyond the typical nine-to-five hours.

“People who aren’t in the education sector talk about the school holidays which teachers have, but what they don’t see is the amount of hours which staff have to work after school and also during the school holidays," she said.

"During the last two weeks of August for example, staff are working hard to support their students after the GCSE and A level results come back, but this gets forgotten.

“Teachers' staff is sadly lagging way behind that of other professionals.

“As a result, I completely understand the position that members of my staff are now in.”

The National Education Union (NEU) is striking over pay.

But in addition to seeking a pay rise, the union wants to correct historic real-terms pay cuts. Teachers have lost 23 per cent in real terms since 2010, while support staff have lost 27 per cent in the same period.

The average pay rise for teachers this year rests at 5 per cent, which is around 7 per cent behind inflation. As a result, it is claimed teachers are leaving in their droves, with one-third resigning within five years of qualifying.

MORE NEWS

Haverfordwest High currently educates around 1,600 pupils. Twenty-two teachers at the school were eligible for today’s strike along with two members of support staff.

Other strikes are expected to take place on February 14 and 28 and March 1, 2, 15 and 16.

However Union bosses have warned that industrial action regarding the education sector could continue until the summer unless a pay deal is met.

READ MORE

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.