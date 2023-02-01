A 21-year-old graduate from Tenby is the newest team member to join the Pembrokeshire-based multi-sports events company, Activity Wales Events.

Meg Bridges, who was awarded a 2:1 BA (Hons) in Journalism, Media and Culture from Cardiff University last summer, is now the company's social media and marketing executive.

Meg was motivated to work for Activity Wales Events after seeing the great impact the company has had on Pembrokeshire with many local people becoming regular triathletes including her father, Huw, who achieved huge personal goals through taking part in Long Course Weekend.

MORE NEWS

Matthew Evans, chief executive of Activity Wales Events (AWE) said: "There are upcoming internship opportunities for local people, leading up to and throughout the 2023 events season.

"AWE will need assistance in the organisation and execution of events such as Long Course Weekend and the Challenge Wales Triathlon.

"This will be a great opportunity for individuals who have just finished school and are looking to gain experience before university or work or anyone that would like to gain a greater insight into the world of sport.

"If you think this may be of interest to yourself or someone you know, please contact: info@activitywalesevents.com



We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.