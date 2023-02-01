A prisoner has broken down in tears after admitting possessing over £1,200 worth of cannabis with the intention of supplying it to others.

Declan Maguire, 29, sobbed as barrister Hannah George KC informed Swansea Crown Court of the discovery made by officers after Maguire was apprehended on October 26.

Ms George, representing the Crown, said that a car that was being driven by a female in the Haverfordwest area, had been stopped by on-duty officers on suspicion of its involvement in drug dealing.

A search of the vehicle was carried out and inside the boot was found a quantity of cannabis which had a street value of around £15,000.

The police were informed that the cannabis was to be handed over to Maguire for its onward disposal.

Maguire was then discovered close to the car.

He was stopped, arrested and found to be in possession of cash amounting to £3,186.

During a subsequent search of his home in Cartlett, Haverfordwest, more cannabis was discovered which had a street value of approximately £1,240 as well as a small quantity of ecstasy tablets.

Maguire initially denied his involvement in drug dealing, however he later changed his pleas to guilty to the possession of cannabis with intent to supply; possession of criminal property, namely the cash; possession of ecstasy tablets and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

His barrister, Ian Murphy KC, said that Maguire’s offences were the result of his own substance misuse which goes back some considerable time.

“He found himself in the drug culture of the three towns of Haverfordwest, Ammanford and Llanelli,” he said.

“But he’s now eager to resolve these issues and, if he can move away from substance misuse, he will not trouble the courts further.”

Ian Murphy went on to say that Maguire’s problems have been further exacerbated by the death of his mother.

“His loss has been felt deeply and has led to these mental health issues from which he’s suffered for a significant time. He needs to address this.”

After considering probation reports, Judge Christopher Vosper KC said Maguire’s offences crossed the custody threshold.

“But it’s possible that with additional requirements, a suspended sentence might be of benefit to you in particular with a drug rehabilitation requirement,” he said.

Declan Maguire was sentenced to 36 weeks in custody suspended for two years.

He must carry out 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and a 12 month drug rehabilitation requirement.