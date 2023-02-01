WELSH Government says it will continue to work with partners to resolve the dispute which has resulted in teacher strikes taking place today (Wednesday, February 1).

Teachers in England and Wales, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) voted for the strike which is expected to affect 23,000 schools.

Support staff in Wales, who are members of the NEU, are also taking part in the action.

School leaders in the NAHT Cymru union will also hold industrial action short of a strike – which includes abstaining from arranging cover for those taking part in any industrial action – from February 1.

On the action, a Welsh Government spokesperson, said: “We have held constructive meetings with unions and these will continue.

"We want to reassure learners, parents and carers that we are working with partners to resolve the current dispute and that we understand the strength of feeling amongst the education workforce.

“Unlike the UK Government, we are not responding to the strikes by bringing forward new, draconian laws, which would restrict workers’ rights. Instead, we are working in social partnership with unions to explore a way to resolve the current dispute.”