A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed to traffic for just over a week later this month.

The U6097 at The Rhos will be closed for ten days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on January 25.

The notice states that the road will be closed from Monday, February 13 and will remain closed to all traffic for 10 days or until the ‘telecom works’ are completed.

The specified road is:

U6097 The Rhos from the junction with the C3061 Millin Cross to The Rhos road, south to the junction with the property known as Picton Cottage.

There will be an alternative route for traffic which is stated by the council as being: the U6085 Millin Cross, C3061 Millin Cross to The Rhos road.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure and exempted vehicles will be allowed access.

