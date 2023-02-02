A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed to traffic for two weeks later this month.

The U6344 at Beaver’s Hill, Manorbier will be closed for two weeks – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on January 25.

The notice states that the road will be closed from Monday, February 13 and will remain closed to all traffic for 14 days or until the ‘sign installation works’ are completed.

The specified road is:

U6344 at Beaver’s Hill, Manorbier from the junction with The Ridgeway, south to the junction with the U6348 road leading towards Station Road.

There will be an alternative route for traffic which is stated by the council as being: via The Ridgeway, Station Road and the U6348 towards Beaver’s Hill crossing.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure and exempted vehicles will be allowed access.

