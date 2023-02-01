THERE are plans to adjust the speed limits in part of Pembrokeshire.

Pembrokeshire County Council placed a notice in the public notices section of the Western Telegraph on January 25 advising of the plans to add a 40mph limit.

The changes will come into effect on March 3 in part of St. Davids, where there would be a 40mph buffer speed limit for the hamlet of Carnhedryn.

The order has come following a review into the speed limit on the A487 at Carnhedryn, St Davids. During the review, the collision history, speed survey data and geometry of the road was considered and the council’s conclusion was that the current speed limit should be reduced to 40mph.

The affected roads would be:

A487 from 180metres south west of the junction with the U3004 to a point 155 metres north east of the junction with the U3025.

U3004 from the junction with the A487 northwards for 230metres.

U3025 from the junction with the A487 southwards for 74metres.

The order can be viewed online by visiting www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/TRO-public-notices.

