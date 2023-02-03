A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed to traffic for a week later this month.

Cellular Hill in Milford Haven will be closed for a week – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on January 25.

MORE NEWS:

The notice states that the road will be closed from Monday, February 13 and will remain closed to all traffic for seven days or until the ‘telecom works’ are completed.

The specified road is:

Cellular Hill from the junction with the road leading to The Cobbles, east to the junction with Calliope Cottage

There will be an alternative route for traffic which will be signposted during the works.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure and exempted vehicles will be allowed access.

