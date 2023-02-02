THESE Pembrokeshire residents were recently in court for a number of offences relating to paperwork and driving licence issues.

Sean Booth, 28, of St Issels Avenue, Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest, was found guilty of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 10.

He was found to have been driving a Volkswagen Caddy on Old Hakin Road, Haverfordwest on June 8 with a licence that had expired and had not been renewed following disqualification.

He was fined £220, given three points on his record and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

Joanna Cambridge, 49, of Maesyffynnon, Dinas Cross, was found guilty of using a vehicle with no test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 10.

She was caught driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A487 Dinas Cross on June 24 when there was no test certificate in force for the vehicle.

She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Benjamin Michael Davies, 32, of Ferry Lane, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of using a vehicle without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 12.

He was caught using a Mercedes-Benz Vito on UC Honeyborough in Neyland on July 25 and there was no test certificate for the vehicle.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Elizabeth Wood, 20, of Bro’r Dderwen, Clunderwen, was found guilty of driving without a valid test certificate by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 16.

She was caught driving a BMW 330E M Sport Auto on July 6 on the A40 at St Clears when there was no valid test certificate for the vehicle.

She was fined £220 and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Gregory Moody, 53, of Bangeston, Pembroke Dock, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 13.

He committed the offence on November 17, when his name was the registered keeper of a vehicle at Pembroke Way, Nuneaton, which was registered under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994 when it did not meet insurance requirements.

He was fined £60 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £140 costs.

Barry Durston, 49, of New Road, Freystrop, was found guilty of keeping a vehicle without a valid vehicle licence by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 13.

He was found to have committed the offence on July 23 when he was found to have kept a vehicle when the previous licence had expired on October 31, 2010. The annual rate of duty was £295.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay £49.17 back duty and £140 costs.

