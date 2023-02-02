A MAN who is wanted to return to prison in England could be in Pembrokeshire.

Devon and Cornwall Police are looking for James Campbell, a 51-year-old convicted sex offender, who is wanted to return to prison.

He had been convicted of ‘serious sexual offences’ and was out on licence, but has since had this revoked.

The force state the 5ft 4in, stocky male has links to Plymouth, Torquay, Bournemouth, north Yorkshire, the south coast of England and Scotland, but Dyfed-Powys Police has stated that intelligence suggests he could be in Pembrokeshire, with the most recent information suggesting the Milford Haven area.

Campbell has some greying stubble and has distinctive tribal tattoos and a noticeable lazy right eye.

Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police (Image: Devon and Cornwall Police)

Anyone who sees Campbell should call police immediately on 999 using the reference 50220049168 and must not approach him.

