OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 2,500 members who post stunning pictures.

Whether it's of the local scenery, wildlife, landmarks or the weather, our members are on hand to grab incredible shots.

Here are a few of our favourite recent pictures taken by our members.

Western Telegraph: Abercastle. Picture: Val ColellaAbercastle. Picture: Val Colella (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Barafundle Bay. Picture: Laura HemingwayBarafundle Bay. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Amroth. Picture: Philipp HoylandAmroth. Picture: Philipp Hoyland (Image: Philipp Hoyland (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Sunset over High Street, Haverfordwest. Picture: Lucy HinksmanSunset over High Street, Haverfordwest. Picture: Lucy Hinksman (Image: Lucy Hinksman (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Broad Haven. Picture: Aaron WilliamsonBroad Haven. Picture: Aaron Williamson (Image: Aaron Williamson (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Robin in Neyland. Picture: Elizabeth FitzpatrickRobin in Neyland. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Horned Dorset. Picture: Elaine CostelloHorned Dorset. Picture: Elaine Costello (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.