OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club has more than 2,500 members who post stunning pictures.
Whether it's of the local scenery, wildlife, landmarks or the weather, our members are on hand to grab incredible shots.
Here are a few of our favourite recent pictures taken by our members.
Abercastle. Picture: Val Colella (Image: Val Colella (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Barafundle Bay. Picture: Laura Hemingway (Image: Laura Hemingway (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Amroth. Picture: Philipp Hoyland (Image: Philipp Hoyland (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Sunset over High Street, Haverfordwest. Picture: Lucy Hinksman (Image: Lucy Hinksman (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Broad Haven. Picture: Aaron Williamson (Image: Aaron Williamson (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Robin in Neyland. Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Image: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
Horned Dorset. Picture: Elaine Costello (Image: Elaine Costello (Western Telegraph Camera Club))
