Pembrokeshire residents are once again the best recyclers in Wales, with nearly three-quarters of all waste recycled.

Statistics published by Welsh Government show Pembrokeshire’s recycling rates were the highest in Wales last year - for the third year running.

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, cabinet member for Community Services, said the figure was outstanding.

“As Wales is ranked third in the world for recycling, this is a massive achievement by everyone in Pembrokeshire,” he said.

“I would like to thank every household in the county for getting behind this important aspect of reducing our carbon footprint and making Pembrokeshire a cleaner and greener place to live.”

“I’d also like to thank all our collection crews, waste and recycling centre staff, and staff behind the scenes for helping us to achieve this.”

Cllr Sinnett said the new multi-stream household collection scheme launched in 2019 had been vital in achieving the higher recycling rates.

And he said the council is continuing to make the service even better.

“We’ve launched a handy new feature on our website to help you check if something can be recycled, and which bag or container to put it in.

“Don’t forget you can recycle things from all round the house – not just the kitchen – like shampoo bottles, deodorant cans, household batteries, etc.

See more here.

Top five local authorities

Pembrokeshire – 73.2 per cent

Bridgend - 72.6 per cent

Conwy - 70.2 per cent

Vale of Glamorgan - 70.2 per cent

Ceredigion - 69.6 per cent

The above figures are based on the 2021/22 rates; Welsh Government recycling target for local authorities is 64 per cent.

To find out more about recycling in Pembrokeshire, please click here.

