Emergency services were called to two van fires, just eleven miles apart, in the space of two hours this morning, Thursday, February 2.

At 6.54am Pembroke Dock fire crew was called to an incident at St Daniel’s Hill, Pembroke.

On arrival, one van was well alight. Firefighters used two hose reel jets and two foam-making hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze.

Dyfed Powys Police were also in attendance and the A4139 road was closed both ways due to the fire and subsequent recovery work between the Hope Inn and Castlemartin turn off.

The road was closed until 9.20 when it reopened but traffic was still queueing.

At 8.56 this morning Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended a second vehicle fire.

This time firefighters from Tenby were called to an incident in Coppet Hall car park near Saundersfoot.

On arrival, a private motor vehicle, believed to be a van, was on fire. Two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the flames and the crew left the scene at 9.28am.

Police officers did not attend the second fire and it is currently unknown if they are related.

