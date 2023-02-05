A PEMBROKESHIRE road will be closed to traffic for two weeks later this month.

Back Lane in Goodwick will be closed for two week – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on February 1.

The notice states that the road will be closed from Monday, February 20 and will remain closed to all traffic for two weeks or until the ‘highway retaining wall reconstruction’ is completed.

The specified road is:

Back Lane, Goodwick, from the unction with Glanymor Road north to the junction with Goodwick Hill.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure and exempted vehicles will be allowed access.

