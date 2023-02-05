TWO Pembrokeshire roads will be closed to traffic for around three days later this month.

The roads in Fishguard will be closed for approximately three days – or until work is completed – according to a public notice that Pembrokeshire County Council placed in the Western Telegraph on February 1.

The notice states that the roads will be closed from Sunday, February 19 and will remain closed to all traffic for three days or until the ‘carriageway resurfacing works’ are completed.

The specified roads are:

Hamilton Street from the junction with the A487(T) Fishguard to Cardigan Road, south for approximately 20 metres.

Kensington Street from the junction with the A487(T) Fishguard to Cardigan Road, south for approximately 20 metres.

An alternative route for traffic will be signposted as works progress.

Pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure and exempted vehicles will be allowed access.

