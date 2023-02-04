HERE are the death notices placed in the Western Telegraph on Wednesday, February 1.

Susan Beryl Jenkins (Neyland)

With great sadness we announce the death of Susan Beryl Jenkins nee Rowell, aged 74. Susan, formally of Neyland, passed away peacefully at her home in Heysham, Lancashire on January 21 following a long illness. Dear wife of Dave, mum of James and Marcus, mother-in-law of Lindsay, and Nana of Micah and Elijah.

Her funeral will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday, February 9. Interment at Neyland Cemetery to follow at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Trust.

Marion John (Hook)

Marion passed away peacefully at Withybush Hospital on January 6, aged 96 years. Much loved wife to the late Donald, she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

Funeral service, Friday, February 17 at 12.15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Susan Jenkins (Pembroke Dock)

Sue passed away peacefully at home on January 3 aged 74 years. Much loved, she will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, February 2 at 1.45pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. There were family flowers only but donations in memory of Sue for Diabetes UK may be sent c/o Mr. Andrew Jenkins, Ty'r Felin, Llanddowror, St Clears, Carmarthenshire SA33 4HJ. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son Funeral Directors (01437) 763821.

Peter Barrie Trees (Pembroke)

Passed away peacefully on January 13, Peter, aged 80 of Wallaston Green, Hundleton, Pembroke. Beloved husband of his dear wife Eileen.

Funeral at St John's Church, Pembroke Dock, February 8 at 11:30am. No flowers, please. Donation requested for Paul Sartori Hospice at Home.

The Venerable Graham James Davies (Lamphey)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, January 17 of The Venerable Graham James Davies, aged 87 years of Lamphey. Devoted husband of the late Janet, much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather.

The funeral service will take place on Saturday, February 11 at 12 noon at St. Peter's & St. Cewydd Church, Steynton, Milford Haven. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Norman Evans (Clarbeston Road)

Peacefully on Sunday, January 15 at Withybush Hospital, Norman of Clarbeston Road. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Paul and Rosamund, much loved grandfather of Tom and Ben and a dear brother.

Funeral service on Saturday, February 11 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 1pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to the 'RNLI' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fedir Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Verlie Ann Davies (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Wednesday, January 25 of Verlie Ann Davies, aged 92 years, of St. Peters Road, Milford Haven. A beloved wife of the late Cyril, a devoted mother to Robert, Peter and Alison and a loving grandmother and great-grandmother, Verlie was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, February 10 at 10:45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Floral tributes welcome from all. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd, Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Joy Furlong (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Bush House Nursing Home on Friday, January 13 of Joy Furlong of Pembroke Dock. Devoted wife of the late Dave, Joy was 87 and will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral was held on Thursday, February 2 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 2.30pm. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Joy for Pembrokeshire Cancer Support may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Eunice Mary Jones (Pembroke Dock)

Peacefully on Saturday, January 21 at Withybush Hospital, Eunice Mary Jones of Arthur Street, Pembroke Dock aged 85 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Sid (Taff), Eunice will be sadly missed by daughter Pam, daughter Trish and partner Robert, daughter Pauline and son-in-law Gwyn, son Adrian, grandson Christian and wife Katie, grandson Richard and partner Anna, great grandchildren Florence, Gwilym and William and all who knew and loved her.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday, February 8 with a service at Gilead C.M. Chapel, Maiden Wells at 2.30pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Eunice for Diabetes UK may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51 Bush Street, Pembroke Dock SA72 6AN. Tel: 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Myra Olive Neasham

Passed away peacefully at home on January 26, in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Eddy, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, and friend to many.

At her request there will be no funeral, just a simple cremation and her ashes will be scattered in her beloved garden on the rose border where Eddy was scattered 12 years ago. Mum requested that donations in her memory be made to Paul Sartori. A long and active life well lived. RIP xx

David Loosmore (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 21, David Loosmore of Haverfordwest aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Olga and father of Daniel, Naomi, Rachel and Abigail.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 7 at 1pm at Johnston Baptist Chapel followed by interment at Pope Hill Cemetery. No black ties please. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Kenneth Owen “Ken” Roberts (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Rickeston Mill Nursing Home on Monday, January 23 Kenneth Owen (Ken) Roberts of Haverfordwest aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Joyce, much loved father and father-in-law of Helen and Simon, Nigel and Anthea and loving Gaga of Liam, Elan and Lewys.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 14, 12:15pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to the Stroke Association may be sent c/o Mrs Maureen Goddard, Rose Gate House, Little Cedar Drive, Camrose, Haverfordwest SA62 6JS. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Judith Denise Wilson (Neyland)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Tuesday, January 24 of Judith Denise Wilson, aged 66 years of Church Road, Hazelbeach. Beloved wife of Geoffrey, much loved mother of Louisa and devoted grandmother of Oliver and Ffion. Judith will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 12 noon at Llanstadwell Parish Church. Family flowers only. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Greta James (St. Davids)

Peacefully on January 27 at Withybush Hospital, Greta of St. Davids. Beloved wife of the late Brian, a dearly loved relative and friend. Donations if desired to Paul Sartori Foundation, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter (01437) 720537.

David John Craven (Fishguard)

Peacefully on Tuesday, January 24 at Bro Cerwyn Hospital, David of High Street, Fishguard. Much loved and missed by his family and friends.

Private funeral service. The family invite you to join them at The Royal Oak, Fishguard on Tuesday, February 7 from 12:30pm to celebrate David's life. Further enquiries to Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishguard. Tel: 01348 873250.

Gloria Elizabeth Owston (Haverfordwest)

Gloria passed away peacefully on January 7 aged 71 years. Beloved wife of Graeme, much loved mother of Jacquelyn and Allan, devoted nan of Alex, Aliya, Charlotte and Ashley and a dear sister of Janet, Joan, Billy, and the late Margaret.

Funeral on Friday, February 10 with a service at 2pm at St. Ishmaels Church, Uzmaston followed by interment at City Road Cemetery, Haverfordwest. You are welcome to join the family at The Rising Sun, St. David's Road, Haverfordwest for light refreshments following the interment service at City Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired may be made payable to Puffin Ward at Withybush General Hospital and sent c/o Withybush General Hospital, Haverfordwest, SA61 2PZ All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Roland Gwynne “Gwynne” Davies (Crundale)

The family of the late Gwynne Davies who passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, invite you to celebrate his life at a memorial service. The service will be held on Saturday, February 11 at 2.30pm at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Perrotts Row, Haverfordwest. Afterwards, everyone is welcome to join us for light refreshments after the service in the church school room.