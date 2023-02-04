A Pembrokeshire woman has appeared in crown court to admit providing a false witness statement to the police.

Dion Morgan, 24, of Three Meadows, Haverfordwest, admitted perverting the course of justice when she appeared in front of Judge His Honour Paul Thomas KC on the morning of Thursday, February 2.

Morgan admitted providing false information in her witness statement to the police following an alleged incident on December 14, 2021.

In a previous hearing into the matter last year, Morgan had denied the offence but today changed her plea.

The court heard that there were two other co-defendants also charged with perverting the course of justice and that they had already entered guilty pleas to this offence.

This was the only charge that Morgan faced in relation to the alleged incident on December 14 2021.

The court heard that the co-defendants would face trial next month for other offenced relating to the same incident.

Morgan will be sentenced after this.

Judge Thomas released her on conditional bail; she must maintain an electronically tagged curfew and must reside at the Three Meadows address. He told Morgan that she did not have to attend the trial but must attend the subsequent sentencing hearing.

