SCHOOLS in Pembrokeshire could be hit by further strike action on February 14 after the first of four planned days of teachers' strikes went ahead on Wednesday.

There were seven Pembrokeshire schools completely closed, with 16 other schools in the county partially closed, due to strike action by the National Education Union Cymru.

Discussions between Union and Welsh Government failed to resolve the dispute over staff pay, and further strikes are planned for 14 February, and 15 and 16 March

"Teachers and support staff in Wales' schools, took strike action in pursuit of a fully-funded, above inflation pay rise," said David Evans Wales Secretary of the National Education Union Cymru.

"They have been short-changed for over a decade, with significant real-terms cuts to pay and unfunded rises which schools cannot afford to find from their own budgets.

"The legacy is all too clear, with schools having to cut services to the bone as years of Westminster austerity hit hard, and a recruitment and retention crisis that is a detriment to children's education every single day.

"One day's disruption through strike action is dwarfed by the long-term damage caused by policy on education funding, on workload, and on pay.

"The majority of schools were effected in Wales today, with up to a third closed. This is no cause for celebration, but an indication of the level of anger amongst our members.

"It is a huge statement from a determined membership who smashed through the UK Government's strike threshold that were only ever designed to prevent strike action happening at all.

He added: "NEU members do not want to go on strike again. But as the Education Minister knows, they will walk out again on the 14th of February.

"We need urgency in discussions, so that our members can get back to doing what they do best, working with pupils in the classroom.

"However, we know that our members will do whatever it takes to stand up for education, including further strike action".

National Education Union members posted a letter on behalf of the strikers at Haverfordwest's County Hall earlier today, before travelling to the picket line in Swansea. (Image: National Education Union Cymru)

Wales Education Minister Jeremy Miles said he wanted to "reassure pupils and parents that we are working with our partners to resolve the dispute".

"I was able to make a proposal in a relation to a one-off payment in this financial year, together with a commitment to discuss workload, he said on Wednesday.

"We've also been looking at what we can do to adjust the process that we have for setting pay year-on-year, so there are three separate areas that are being discussed."

