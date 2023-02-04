The future of Solva Surgery was raised in the Senedd chamber this week by local senedd member Paul Davies.

Mr Davies called on the Welsh Government to work with Hywel Dda University Health Board and the local community to ensure that residents can continue to access primary care services in the local area, following the news that the GP partner has announced her retirement.

“I know that there are concerns about the future delivery of services in the area and so I asked the health minister what support is being provided to ensure that patients are able to access GP services in their local area,” said Mr Davies.

“The health minister acknowledged that there are challenges recruiting GPs to Pembrokeshire and that work is ongoing to put something in place by the end of March.”

Mr Davies added that it was vital that the Welsh Government did everything it could to recruit GPs to Pembrokeshire.

“I will continue raise the issue of access to primary services with the health minister at every opportunity,” he said.

The community of Solva is also working to maintain GP services in the village.

A packed meeting last month saw the Future of Solva Surgery Working Group formed and chair person Sue Denman chosen.

The clear consensus in the meeting was that it is crucial to preserve the GP service in Solva.

There was also a feeling that this is an important opportunity to strengthen the primary care offer for Solva, the wider St Davids Peninsula, and for visiting guests, by providing both health and social care services to support the community, and by integrating this and co-ordinating it with preventative activities.

“This is a real opportunity to shape our health and social care provision for the future and to create a wellbeing hub, bringing together primary care, alternative therapies, healthy activities and support services,” said Sue.

A questionnaire has been mailed to registered patients of Solva Surgery it can also be completed online the closing date is February 4.

A second community meeting will take place at Solva Memorial Hall on Tuesday, February 7 from 5.30 PM – 7.30 PM.

