A jet skier in difficulty has been rescued by Fishguard and Goodwick’s volunteer lifeboat crew .

The jet ski and its rider were adrift between the two breakwaters in Goodwick and unable to make it back to shore.

The D-Class inshore lifeboat, Edward Arthur Richardson, was launched into clear, calm conditions shortly after 1pm on Sunday, January 29.

Following arrival at scene, mid-way between the North and East breakwaters, the volunteer helm undertook a risk assessment and decide that towing the vessel in was the best cause of action.

RNLI inshore lifeboat Edward Arthur Richardson towing the casualty jet ski. (Image: RNLI/Cedwyn Rogers)

The crew then established an astern tow with the stricken jet ski and returned the vessel to the nearest safe harbour.

The crew members then made their way back to the lifeboat station where the inshore lifeboat was refuelled and made ready for service again by 1.45pm.

"We were really pleased to be able to offer assistance today,” said Chris Williams, volunteer lifeboat operations manager at Fishguard RNLI.

“Luckily, the casualty had taken their mobile phone and was able to call for help when needed.

“We would remind everyone to always carry a means of calling for help when out on the water. Keep it within reach, so you can dial 999 or 112 and ask for coastguard should you need assistance.”

