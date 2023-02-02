Wondering where to watch the Six Nations this weekend? Look no further.

Haverhub community venue has just invested in a four-metre big screen and projector and, of course, a TV licence.

“We have requests for all types of events in what was a derelict post office warehouse – now the popular Depot,” said Haverhub’s Gitti Coates.

“We are ever trying to offer better facilities to meet the growing demand for community get togethers, events and fundraisers of all kinds.”

“We have now taken the plunge just in time for the Rugby Six Nations and hope all our customers, supporters and anyone new to Haverhub will pick a game and join us in the DEPOT.”

Gitti added that profits made from the bar during the Six Nations games would help to buy the screen.

“Every pint you enjoy while supporting your favourite teams will help buy this fantastic big screen for the community,” she said. “You might be here for a film next time.”

Jerry Evans, fellow volunteer director at Haverhub organised the purchase of the screen and projector.

“The Depot is already a versatile event space, but the addition of a four-metre retractable screen and powerful projector will bring a whole new dimension,” he said.

“We’ll be able to host sports and national event screenings, film nights, and backdrop projection for music events. It’s really going to add to the variety.

He added that organisations running regional conferences, training, employment fayres and public meetings will also be able to benefit from the investment at Haverhub.

“We hope everyone will come and enjoy the rugby with us, and the new screen of course,” said Jerry.

The rugby will be on the screen at Haverhub on February 4 and 5, 11 and12, and 25 and 26.

In March it will air on 11 and12 and Saturday, March 18.

