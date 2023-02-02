POLICE can keep hold of more than £8,000 taken from a Cardigan man for a further six months, a court has ruled.

Dyfed-Powys Police seized £8,775 from Daniel Lee Drabble, 36, of Ffynnoncyff Farm, Ferwig, Cardigan, on July 30 at 7pm. The money was taken from the Drabble’s flat and car under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002.

On January 30, Llanelli Magistrates Court granted the force permission to keep the money for a further six months.

The courts had previously allowed the force to keep more than £17,000 that was taken by them on a June 22 search of the property which related to a drugs raid.