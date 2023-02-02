The inquest into a Pembrokeshire pensioner who died in Withybush Hospital has been adjourned after the coroner learnt of possible mistakes with his medication.

William Dunlop, of Narberth, died in Withybush Hospital on September 9 last year.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding his death has been adjourned by acting coroner Gareth Lewis following a report stating that anti coagulation medication was given inappropriately.

“This is not at the stage where I can reach a conclusion on the matter,” said Mr Lewis.

He said that the report gives rise to issues that needed to be investigated further.

“Could it be that medical care, or the lack of medical care, has contributed to the death?” he asked.

MORE NEWS:

He said that Withybush Hospital and Hywel Dda University Health Board would be notified as interested parties and that medical reports and records would need to be released.

Mr Lewis adjourned the inquest and said that a pre inquest hearing to discuss the way forward would be scheduled for some time in the future.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.