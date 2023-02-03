A PEMBROKESHIRE location has been named as one of the most perfect weekend breaks for couples in Wales.

Wales Cottage Holidays published their top 10 places for a perfect romantic weekend break, which includes a location in Tenby.

The getaways included in the list are chosen for their ability to allow couples to relax, unwind, reminisce and enjoy each other’s company and have beautiful views.

Wales Cottage Holidays brand manager, Laura Mackenzie, gave her views of the top 10 in Wales, including Ship Ahoy in Tenby.

Ship Ahoy is located close to North Beach, Castle Beach and South Beach and the property sleeps two.

Ship Ahoy, Tenby. Picture: Wales Cottage Holidays (Image: Wales Cottage Holidays)

Ms Mackenzie said: “Take a romantic weekend break with your loved one in pretty Tenby and stay in this refreshing sea-view apartment. Explore cobbled streets, lovely local gift shops and welcoming cafes.

“Wrap up for refreshing walks along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path before enjoying date night at one of the seaside town’s many excellent eateries.”

MORE NEWS:

Dragon’s Eye - Llygad y Ddraig near New Quay in Ceredigion also features on the list. The unique getaway has a rotating circular bed and woodburner and its shape provides a unique and brilliant view.

Dragon's Eye. Picture: Wales Cottage Holidays (Image: Wales Cottage Holidays)

Ms Mackenzie said: “Experience a truly unique romantic break in this distinctive retreat. The unique dragon’s eye design offers unforgettable views of the peaceful landscape both day and night.

“Snuggle up on the sumptuous rotating king-size bed for a dreamy night’s sleep.

“The ideal choice for a couple looking for an unforgettable short break near the wonderful attractions of coastal west Wales.”

Also highlighted on the list is Carmarthen’s Cwch Gwenyn, Brecon’s Cwmachau-Tynycoed, Haul Y Bore in Benllech, The Orient Express in Brecon, Beddgelert’s Old Snowdon Ranger Station, the Gower’s Redcliffe Apartment L and Aberdaron’s Morannedd.

“We’re so proud to have such cosy properties in our holiday collection,” said Ms Mackenzie. “It’s been a pleasure to shine a light on some of the most romantic holiday properties for a perfect couple’s weekend break in Wales.”

To discover more perfect weekend breaks in Wales for couples, visit: https://www.walescottageholidays.co.uk/weekend-breaks-wales-couples