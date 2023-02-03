THESE Pembrokeshire drivers were in court recently for driving without insurance.

Thomas Bailey, 21, of Waterloo Road, Hakin, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 10.

He was caught driving a Citroen C1 on June 19 on the B4239 Prendegast without an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £660, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.

Ruariri Barnett, 25, of St David’s Road, Letterston, admitted driving without insurance at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 25.

He was caught driving a Seat Ibiza on Nant Y Ffynnon on May 28 when there was no insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He was fined £400, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £110 costs.

Kurt Westron, 26, of The Dell, Pontlliw, was found guilty of two driving offences by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 10.

He was found guilty of driving without insurance when he was caught driving a Skoda Octavia on the A40 Arnolds Hill, Haverfordwest on June 19 when there was not an insurance policy in place to cover use of the vehicle.

He was also found guilty of failing to comply with the indication given by solid white lines when on the same date, he overtook another vehicle and crossed the double white lines.

He was fined £660 for the lack of insurance and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs. He was also given six points on his licence. He received no separate penalty for the second offence.

MORE NEWS:

Robert Watson, 36, of Norton, Tenby, was found guilty of driving without insurance by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 12.

He was caught on July 2 driving a VW Tiguan on Norton in Tenby. He was found guilty of a charge of driving without insurance and a charge of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence as his licence had expired.

He was fined £660, given eight points on his licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs for the lack of insurance and received no separate penalty for the licence.

Jarro Galley-Wimbush, 23, of Tirygafel, Glandwr, Pembrokeshire, admitted two driving charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 16.

He admitted a charge of driving without insurance after he was caught driving a Volkswagen Passat on July 4 on the A478 Rhos Hill, Cardigan, without an insurance policy in place to cover the use of the vehicle.

He also admitted a charge of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the same date as he did not have a driving licence at the time he was in the car.

He was fined £120, given six points on his record and ordered to pay £48 surcharge and £90 costs. He received no separate penalty for the driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Anthony David Gorvett, 30, of Mysydd Terrace, Landore, admitted two driving charges at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 25.

He admitted a charge of driving without insurance and a charge of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Both charges related to July 11 when he was driving a Vauxhall Tigra on London Road, Pembroke Dock.

There was no insurance policy in place covering the use of the vehicle and he was the holder of a provisional driving licence but was driving without L plates and an accompanying qualified driver.

He was fined £276, given six points on his licence and ordered to pay £110 surcharge and £90 costs.

