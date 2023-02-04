TWO Pembrokeshire drivers have been banned from the roads.

William Arnold, 47, of Cromie Avenue, Haverfordwest, admitted two charges of drug driving at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on January 25.

He admitted a charge of having around 800microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine in his blood and a second charge of having around 65microgrammes of cocaine in his blood.

Both charges related to October 16 when he was driving a Ford Transit on Priory Bridge in Cardigan.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

MORE NEWS:

Joshua John, 30, of Orchard Park, Laugharne, admitted drink driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 26.

He admitted that he drove a Ford Transit on the A4066 on January 21 when he had a breath alcohol level of 55 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £230 and ordered to pay £92 surcharge and £85 costs.

------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.