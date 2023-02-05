TWO drivers caught driving carelessly in Pembrokeshire have been fined.

Gerald Barry, 80, of Sherdley Park Drive, Sherdley Park, St Helens, admitted two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 11.

He admitted a charge of driving without due care and attention and a charge of failing to stop after a road accident.

Both charges relate to June 16 when he drove a Toyota on Quay Street, Fishguard, and caused damage to a Mazda 3 Sport and failed to stop.

He was fined £80 and given five points on his licence.

Steffan David James Sheehan, 31, of Windsor Road, Pembroke, admitted two driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 30.

He admitted carrying a load that posed a danger of injury or risk to others when on July 20 he drove a Ford Transit on Front Street, Pembroke Dock, where the load of timber was not secured properly and therefore could have caused a danger to people and property by the load potentially falling or being blown from the vehicle.

He was fined £40 and ordered to pay £32 surcharge and £90 costs.

He also admitted driving the vehicle when there was no test certificate in place for the appropriate period. He was fined £40 for this offence.

