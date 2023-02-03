IF YOU’RE looking for somewhere to watch the rugby in Milford Haven this weekend, then the Torch Theatre could be the place for you.

The Torch is opening for all Wales’ games, including tomorrow’s (February 4) opener against Ireland.

Attendees will be able to have a pint and a bun included in the ticket price while watching Wales take on the world number 1 (kick-off: 2.15pm).

MORE NEWS:

Tickets cost £10.50 to enter and can be bought via www.torchtheatre.co.uk or by calling 01646 695267.

The Torch Theatre will also open its doors to all of the other games including Scotland v Wales at 4.45pm on Saturday, February 11, Wales v England at 4.45pm on Saturday, February 25, Italy v Wales at 2.15pm on Saturday, March 11 and France v Wales at 2.45pm on Saturday, March 18.

----------------------------------

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.