A 19-year-old motorist who was caught driving whilst over four times the legal drug-drive limit this week heard how his conviction served 'as a warning’.

“He’s turned things around, is trying to lead a healthier life, and has taken this on board as a warning,” Kal Bowen’s solicitor, Katy Hanson, told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

Police were called to the A4115 Templeton to Canaston Bowl road at around 7.15pm on October 16 following reports of a single vehicle collision.

There they discovered the defendant inside his Seat Ibiza. He identified himself as the driver and a roadside drugs wipe was carried out which proved positive for cocaine.

Bowen, 19, of Sibrwd y Nant, Spittal, was taken to the police station for further tests. These showed that there were 264 mcg of the cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine in his blood; the legal limit is 50.

His solicitor, Katy Hanson, confirmed to magistrates that her client takes ‘full responsibility for the offence’.

"As we often hear, he was surprised that the reading was positive,” she said.

“He’d taken cocaine the previous days but didn’t believe he would still have been over the limit. This has had a very significant impact on him.”

Ms Hanson added that Bowen, who pleaded guilty to the charge of drug-driving, has refrained from taking illegal drugs since committing the offence.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

