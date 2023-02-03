An HGV lorry driver has appeared before magistrates after driving his vehicle along the main A40, near Haverfordwest, under the influence of cocaine.

Four weeks later Keith Barker, 39, was ordered off the roads for a total of three years, after being convicted of yet another drug-driving offence.

This week the former lorry driver pleaded guilty to the latest offence of drug-driving when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via a video link from his home in Newcastle Under Lyme.

Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told magistrates that at around 1.50pm on September 5, 2022, police stopped an Iveco heavy goods vehicles as it was being driven along the A40 at Clerkenhill, near Haverfordwest.

“The officers had cause to conduct a drugs wipe [on the driver] which gave a positive indication of the presence of cocaine,” she said.

Barker was taken to Haverfordwest police station where he gave further tests which confirmed he had 101 mcg of the cocaine metabolite Benzoylecgonine in his blood. The specified legal limit is 50.

Ms Rivers went on to say that following previous convictions of possessing a controlled drug and of drug-driving, Barker was disqualified for 12 months in November 2020, while in October 2022 he was disqualified yet again - this time for three years - for another drug-driving offence.

Barker was legally unrepresented in court.

After listening to the evidence, magistrates adjourned sentencing for an all-options report to be prepared by the Probation Service. His sentencing will take place at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 15.

Barker was told that he will be unable to attend via a video link but must attend his sentencing in person.

An interim disqualification was imposed by magistrates pending his sentence.

