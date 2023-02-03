Preseli MP Stephen Crabb has called for rail services into Pembrokeshire to be improved as a vital step in boosting overseas visitors to the county.

In making the call to Welsh Economy Minister Vaughan Gething, Mr Crabb claimed that too many west Wales services do not carry on beyond Carmarthen, while other services are cancelled or delayed.

The MP has previously written to the train operators about the quality and reliability of rail services to and from Pembrokeshire.

During the February 1 meeting of the Welsh Affairs Committee, which he chairs, Mr Crabb said Pembrokeshire is “Wales’ outstanding tourist destination”.

During this final evidence session of the Committee’s inquiry into Wales as a global tourist destination, Welsh MPs quizzed Minister Gething MS, as well as UK Government Tourism Minister, Stuart Andrew MP, and Patricia Yates, the chief executive of Visit Britain, about what steps they are collectively taking to boost tourist numbers in Wales.

Recent data findings show that Wales currently underperforms when it comes to attracting international visitors in comparison to the rest of the UK.

Questions regarding Welsh Government’s proposed Tourism Tax; the performance of Visit Britain and Visit Wales in marketing Wales successfully; and transport connections into Wales were put to the panellists.

Speaking after the committee hearing, MP Crabb said: “During the summer months, people flock from all over the world to visit Pembrokeshire’s beautiful coastline, it is a fantastic visitor destination for individuals and families alike. But, for many, car travel remains the only reliable option for travel to the county due to the poor rail services.”

“Far too many services stop short at Carmarthen or are cancelled. Welsh Government must urgently look to increase the number of services available, as well as the quality of train services if we are to compete on the global tourism market.”

