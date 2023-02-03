RUGBY fans can get their hands on a signed Wales jersey from current star Jac Morgan – and raise funds for the NHS.

Morgan has made 17 appearances for the national side prior to the start of this year’s Six Nations, and his jersey has been donated to Hywel Dda Health Charities.

The shirt from the 2022 Autumn Nations Series, is signed by Jac and teammates from both the autumn squad and the 2023 Six Nations squad including captain Ken Owens, Leigh Halfpenny, George North and Kieran Hardy.

The shirt will be raffled off in aid of the Wish Fund to give children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families the opportunity to make memorable, magical moments.

Jac said: “I was delighted to donate the jersey to Hywel Dda Health Charities as the Wish Fund is such a worthy cause.

“I hope the money raised will help create magical moments for children and young people and their families across the Hywel Dda area.”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “We are extremely grateful to Jac for the donation of the jersey. This is a slice of Welsh rugby history and something to be treasured for generations to come.

“Best of luck to those who enter – and to Wales in the Six Nations.”

Entries to the raffle cost £2.50 and can be purchased here. The raffle will be drawn live on the charity’s Facebook page at 3pm on Friday, March 17.