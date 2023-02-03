When police received a call from a female motorist claiming that her car had been stolen in Milford Haven, they arrived at the scene to discover Jessica Summons sitting inside the driver’s seat smelling strongly of alcohol.

And according to her solicitor Mr Tom Lloyd, Summons, 26, had consumed so much alcohol, she was unable to remember where she had left her car.

“She didn’t know where the car was, but she had actually driven it to the location,” Mr Lloyd told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

Police received the call from Jessica Summons on the evening of October 15, but when officers arrived at Hamilton Terrace, they discovered her Ford Fiesta parked on the offside, directly outside the Haven Hotel.

“There were people inside and the defendant was sitting in the driver’s seat,” said Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers.

A roadside breath test proved positive, with a reading of 73mcg however Summons had to be taken to the A&E department at Withybush Hospital as a result of what the Crown described as ‘her difficulties breathing’.

She was later taken to the police station where she gave a urine sample which confirmed she had 222mlg of alcohol in 100ml of urine. The legal limit is 107.

Summons, of Precelly Place, Milford Haven, admitted being in charge of the motor vehicle whilst being above the legal alcohol limit.

She was given a 12 month community order which will include 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days and was fined £80. She must also pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

