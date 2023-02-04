A man who used his head as a weapon, headbutting his vulnerable victim with such force that she fell backwards into a radiator and sustained serious injuries, has been jailed for 14 weeks.

Kevin Offland, 44, of Castle Hall Drive, Blackbridge, Milford Haven, headbutted his wife in the face after she challenged him about his drug use.

He was initially due to face trial for assault by beating on Wednesday, February 1. However he changed his plea at the eleventh hour and admitted beating his wife during an incident on December 15 last year.

The court heard that the couple were in the bedroom when Offland’s wife of ten years challenged him about his drug use.

He became aggressive and got in her face, trying to get her to hit him. After this had gone on for some time he headbutted her in the face causing minor concussion, two black eyes and a swollen nose and a cut to the top of her head.

MORE NEWS

His victim fell against a radiator and also suffered bruising to her back.

Magistrates saw pictures of the woman’s face which was badly bruised even a few days after the assault when police photos were taken.

In a victim personal statement she said that she had hardly eaten and had not slept well since the assault. She said that she could no longer trust Offland and would ‘never get back in a relationship with him’.

Offland, who appeared from custody, had initially denied assault, telling police that it had been an accident but changed his plea on the day the case was listed for trial.

Liam Francis, defending, said that his client accepted that there was an argument and that things got out of hand, but that Offland never meant to hurt his victim.

“He is extremely remorseful and upset about what happened and on causing injuries,” he said.

He said that it was not a sustained attack, rather a single blow and that Offland had apologised repeatedly to his wife. He was ‘devastated’ that the relationship had to come to an end in such circumstances.

He added that there had been no previous convictions of a domestic nature. Offland’s last conviction was for burglary in 2008.

Magistrates handed down a 14-week prison sentence saying that the assault had been on a vulnerable person, had caused serious injuries and had used a weapon; his head.

They said that the time that he had already served would be deducted from this and afterwards he would be released on licence, with 12 month supervision in the community.

They also imposed a two year restraining order forbidding him from contacting his victim, entering within 100 metres of a named property in Milford Haven and entering any information about her online or on social media.

Offland was ordered to £620 in court costs, £850 in compensation to his victim and a £154 victim surcharge.

