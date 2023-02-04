A trip to Folly Farm has cost a hospital worker dear, after she admitted breaking the speed limit on her way there.

Cheryl Lewis appeared via video link at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court to make a statutory declaration in relation to the offence of speeding.

She had previously been convicted in her absence at Llanelli Magistrates Court of driving at 68 mph in the 60 mph zone on the on the A477 Llanddowror to Red Roses Bypass on March 19 last year.

Lewis, 32, of Maes Abaty Whitland, said that the first she had heard of the conviction was when money was deducted from her pay slip by the court.

MORE NEWS:

She added that she had moved house twice since the offence took place.

Lewis admitted the charge when she appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, February 1st.

She said that she remembered seeing the camera but that she thought the speed limit on that stretch of road was 70mph, when she realised it was 60 she applied her brakes.

She added that she had been on her way to Folly Farm with her children at the time.

Lewis, who works at Glangwili Hospital, said that she had a clean driving licence.

Magistrates fined her £90 and ordered her to pay a £10 victim surcharge and £85 costs. They also added three points to her licence.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.