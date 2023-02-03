Clarbeston Road AFC has been congratulated for becoming the first football club in Pembrokeshire to gain the Disability Sport Wales (DSW) insport Bronze standard in recognition of the club’s commitment to inclusive practice.

The club has always linked with Cleddau Warriors AFC by providing coaches for their training and match day sessions.

This link has now led to Cleddau Warriors being a full part of Clarbeston Road AFC, with a new name - Clarby Warriors.

Angela Miles, DSW officer for Pembrokeshire was delighted to present Clarbeston Road AFC with their certificate.

“The club are very committed to inclusive practice and have demonstrated this through their coach education, policies, procedures and governance,” she said.

For further information on Clarby Warriors please contact Ian Eynon on 07849 528444 or email ian_eynon@hotmail.com

