A Steynton motorist has questioned the courts’ sentencing guidelines after pleading guilty to a charge of driving when he was over the specified cannabis limit.

Anthony Davis, 29, of Treetops, Scoveston Park, was stopped by police on the morning of September 15 as he drove his Vauxhall Vivaro along the A477 at Neyland Road, between Steynton and Scoveston Park.

A roadside drugs wipe carried out by officers proved positive and Davis was taken to the police custody suite to provide further tests. These gave a reading of 3.1mcg of Delta-9 (cannabis); the legal limit is 2.

But Antony Davis, who has no previous convictions, questioned the reasoning behind his court appearance after pleading guilty to the offence of driving whilst over the specified drug-drive limit.

“It’s crazy, to be honest,” he said. “The reading was so low and there was nothing to say that I was impaired at the time of the offence.”

But magistrates stressed that their hands were tied when imposing sentence.

MORE NEWS

“The law is what it is,” said the presiding magistrate.

“If you want to pursue the matter, then take it up at Westminster.”

For the offence Davis was ordered to pay a total of £645. This comprises a £400 fine, a £160 surcharge and £85 costs. He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

We passionately believe in the value of good, trusted journalism. If you share that belief, you can experience the benefits of unlimited advert-light news access from journalists you know and trust on your favourite devices - subscribe today HERE.

With a digital subscription you will experience up to 80% less advertising, this means faster loading pages and ultimately a much better user experience. You can also sign up for our free daily newsletters HERE.