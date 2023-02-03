Police are appealing for information following a burglary that took place at a property in Haverfordwest town centre earlier this week.
A house at Fleming Crescent was entered by an unknown person or persons between 11.30am and 5.40pm on January 31.
As a result, money to the value of £50 was removed from the property.
If anyone has any information that could help police with their enquiries, they are asked to contact 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or ring 101, quoting reference DPP/7211/31/01/2023/02/C – PC 163 FORD
